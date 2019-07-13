Council to review Duke Park levy

TROY — Troy City Council will have its first reading of the proposed Duke Park levy at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15 at City Hall.

The total cost for the proposed park improvements is around $12 million. City staff and Mayor Michael Beamish recommended $5 million of the project to be funded by the city’s general fund, $3 million to be financed by bonds and the remaining $4 million to be funded by a 10-year, 1.2-mill property tax levy to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2019 ballot. According to city auditor John Frigge, if passed, the levy would cost $40 a year for a $100,000 property. The proposed additions to Duke Park include six baseball and softball fields, an 18-hole miniature golf course, three soccer fields and a splash pad. Other proposed components include a new park maintenance building and concession/storage areas in the central part of Duke Park. The soccer fields and another park entrance would be added to the south.

The proposal was approved by members of the city’s park board, recreation board and the parks and recreation committee July 8. A second meeting will be held on Aug. 5 to finalize certification of the levy proposal on the Nov. 5 ballot.

In other news:

Council will have a public hearing regarding the rezoning of 27.16 acres at Troy Christian Schools. The rezoning is to include the Arbogast Performing Arts Center and an additional 6,000 square feet addition to the elementary school. The intent is also to re-plat two smaller properties onto the larger property at 700 S. Dorset Road, and to leave the vacant lot to the south as it exists today. The APAC is proposed to be 26,500 square feet and nearly 40 feet high. The development will have 572 parking spaces total. The planning commission information included that traffic plans continue with the city engineer, traffic engineer and architect.

The following legislation is also on the agenda:

R-32-2019 — Authorize bidding for Sanitary Sewer Relining Project, $100,000. It is the first reading. The project includes 3,225 of pipe in various locations of the city including: Arlington Avenue, Long Street, Riverside Drive near Community Park, West Race Street between Market and Cherry streets, Westlake Drive, South Crawford Street between Young and West streets and between Ross and Enyeart streets, East Water Street between Mulberry and Clay streets and East Main Street between New and Counts streets.

R-33-2019 — Authorize OPWC Grant Application for Riverside Drive Improvement Project Phase 4. It is the first reading with emergency designation.

The current pre-design estimate is $1,387,733. The project will be designed in 2020 and bid in 2021. The resolution is to apply for a $600,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission. The project area is from Duke Park entrance to the north property line of the park. The application deadline is July 22.

O-26-2019 — Vacate a portion of Arlington Avenue. It is the first reading. The applicant is Troy Christian Schools. The portion of the avenue is part of the planned development of the Arbogast Performing Arts Center.

O-27-2019 — Accept the final plat of Fox Harbor Subdivision 6. It is the first reading. The plan includes 31 building lots on 5.774 acres.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © Miami Valley Sunday News. All rights reserved.

