Area briefs

Art show upcoming

WEST MILTON — The 13th annual Hoffman Art Show will take place Aug. 2-4 in the Hoffman United Methodist Church activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The purpose of the show is to provide a showcase for area talent of all ages. There is no admittance fee and all three days of the show are open to the public. Some pieces may be available for purchase.

A gift from local arts patron Bill Netzley of Netzley Roofing has enabled Hoffman to offer monetary awards again this year. Awards to be given are: $400 for first place; $300 for second place; $200 for third place. Eleven additional awards of $100 each will also be presented. People’s Choice voting from all three days will determine the winners.

A silent auction featuring pieces provided by the artists will begin during the preview party on Aug. 2 and conclude at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Join organizers for the Friday preview party, from 6:30-8 p.m. There will be refreshments and some of the artists will be present to talk about their work. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours begin at 11 a.m. and conclude with the awards ceremony beginning at 2:45 p.m.

‘Scraps to Gold’ offiered

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener volunteers will present “Scraps to Gold” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. Aug. 2.

Kermit Payne, Miami County Master Gardener volunteer, will give you the information you how to turn your kitchen scraps into “black gold.” This nutrient rich product will save you money on fertilizer and make use of products otherwise bound for the landfill. Learn what types of items can be utilized, what ratios you need to keep in mind, and how to be successful in your composting adventure.

The session will be held at the Extension Meeting room on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required by July 31. For more details, contact the extension office at 440-3945 or visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Genealogy program set

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill History Center will be offering a program titled “Finding Your Roots — Genealogy 101” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. The history center is located at 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill.

Nita Lewis from Xenia will be giving the presentation. She has more than 30 years of experience in genealogy. The two-hour Power Point program contains points to know before starting your research. There will be handouts to follow step-by-step. The program is free to the public.