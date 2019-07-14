Apple Grant funds awarded

TROY — The Troy Foundation Apple Grant program has awarded $17,567.49.

The Troy Foundation established the Apple Grant program to provide teacher of kindergarten through high school students an opportunity to enhance the educational experience of their students. Apple Grants are offered to teachers in the Troy City School District, St. Patrick School and Troy Christians Schools. The Apple Grant is to help teachers to add to their everyday curriculum by adding programs, supplies or field trips to their classrooms. Twenty-three applications were reviewed in June.

The Apple Grants awarded for 2019 are as follows:

Concord Elementary — $675 was awarded for a speaker, Karen Land. Land is a musher who shares her experiences in the Iditarod.

Cookson Elementary — $362 was awarded for a third grade social studies field trip to Johnston Farms; $988.63 was awarded for a S.T.E.A.M building set for fifth grade classroom and $992.00 was awarded to host a COSI Ecology program for all grade levels.

Forest Elementary — $750 was awarded to create a Maker Space for fourth and fifth graders to develop and strengthen their cognitive, creative and social abilities.; and $953 was awarded to purchase some sensorial and mathematical materials for first graders.

Heywood Elementary — $924.75 was awarded to purchase materials to begin a fifth grade S.T.E.M. library; $989.70 was awarded to purchase materials to begin a first grade S.T.E.M. library; and $995.40 was awarded to purchase materials to begin a third grade S.T.E.M. library.

Hook Elementary — $200 was awarded to purchase a wireless microphone system for help with recordings, performances, plays and field trip presentations.; $249.99 was awarded to purchase a STEM Kit 3-D Printing Curriculum Starter Plan for use in the S.T.E.A.M. Club; $479.99 for the purchase of a Single Squeezer for students with PSD neurological disorder for the sensory room; and $799.99 for the purchase of a Robo Compact Smart 3D Printer for the S.T.E.A.M. Club.

Kyle Elementary — $735 was awarded for the purchase of a web-based learning computer program, Study Island, for fourth grade math and social studies classrooms; $735 was awarded for the purchase of a web-based learning computer program, Study Island, for fifth grade math and science classrooms; and $735 was awarded for the purchase of a web-based learning computer program, Study Island, for fourth grade English and science classrooms.

Troy Junior High School — $918.85 was awarded towards the purchase of class materials and adaptive supplies for the MD classroom.

Troy High School — $861.89 was awarded for of blood pressure sensors to be used in the anatomy and physiology classrooms; and $800 was awarded for support of the Grief Fund.

Troy Christian Schools — $649 was awarded for the purchase of Earth Processes kit for eighth grade science; $738.58 was awarded for the purchase of a bottle filling station for the high school; $992.94 was awarded for the purchase of a Audio MegaVox basic package with wireless microphone for high school band; and $993.78 was awarded for the purchase of Orff instruments for the elementary music classroom.