Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

July 12

THEFT: The reporting party stated prescription medication was stolen from his vehicle located at the Towne Park Drive apartments.

July 13

DISORDERLY: Jeffrey Harvey, 29, of New Carlisle, was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to disclose information and obstructing official business in an incident on South Cherry Street. Officers were dispatched to the area following a disturbance at 3 a.m. A group of intoxicated people were having an altercation in reference to an Uber ride.

HARASSMENT: Jonathan Lipscomb, 25, of Troy, was charged with two counts of telecommunications harassment.

POSSESSION: Michael Wells, 25, of Troy, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the Marathon gas Station at 801 W. Main Street.

VANDALISM: Spray paint damage was reported at 400 block of Mulberry Street and 200 block of E. Simpson Street.

July 14

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Joseph Flory,26, at-large, was charged with one count of breaking and entering and two counts of vandalism and possession of criminal tools, all fifth degree felony charges and one count of fourth degree felony vandalism. The incident was reported at the Honda guard shack.

POSSESSION: A male juvenile was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

POSSESSION: Trista Sherman, 18, of Troy, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the area of North Main and Cherry streets.