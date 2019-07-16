Butterfly release helps families remember, honor loved ones

TROY — Pathways of Hope at the Generations of Life Center, a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, held its Memorial Butterfly Release on June 23 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The butterfly release serves as a way for families to remember and honor those who have touched their lives and who live on in their memories.

“Grief is analogous to the story of the butterfly because grief is also a transformation. It requires hard work and patience, and it takes time,” said Kimberly Walker, bereavement counselor with Pathways of Hope. “We must trust the process as grief can promote growth, wisdom, resilience and empathy for others.”

During the service, Walker shared the story of the transforming butterfly in relation to grief as a process. At the conclusion of the service, there was a time of reflection as participants released live butterflies in memory and honor of loved ones as music played.

“This memorial service is a beautiful way to remember and honor family members and friends who have touched our lives,” said Heather Bolton, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “We are grateful for the participants this year for attendance and sponsoring butterflies.”

Pathways of Hope at Generations of Life Center provides grief education and support to people of all ages in Miami County and the surrounding areas. The services are provided at no cost to members of the community regardless of a prior connection to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.