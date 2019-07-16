City seeks Canal Street property for new fire station

TROY — The city of Troy’s finance committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at City Hall to discuss the purchase of a property for the new Fire Station One building project.

The property is located at 110 E. Canal St. The purchase amount is $575,000 from 3HISHT Holdings LLC, plus closing costs. Emergency legislation has been requested.

According to the committee packet, the 2019 budget includes funds for the development of Fire Station No. 1.

“Based on the age and design of Fire Station No. 1, it has been recognized that the station needs to upgraded or relocated,” according to a memorandum from Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington to president of Troy City Council Marty Baker.