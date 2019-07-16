Break-in case still active

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the July 9 break-in reported in the 8000 block of East State Route 55 outside of Casstown and the village of Christiansburg.

According to Lt. Tom Wheeler, the case is still open and active, although no leads or suspects have been identified.

A resident reportedly surprised a burglar as she arrived home around 3:15 p.m. July 9. She reported she had arrived home to find her home had been burglarized and the alleged burglar was still inside the home.

According to deputies, the resident said she hit the alleged burglar with a bat. As they struggled, the burglar reportedly cut the resident in the abdomen with what was described as a box cutter.

The man, described only as a white male wearing a T-shirt and jeans, then fled from the home.

Deputies said the resident refused treatment for a superficial wound.

A K-9 unit from Champaign County was called in as well as a Miami County K-9.

