McKaig roundabout nears completion

TROY — The McKaig Road Phase IV project nears completion as construction crews added asphalt to the roadway this week.

The entire project, including curbs, sidewalks from South Monroe to the overpass, was bid at $1,445,000. Finfrock Construction was awarded the project. Approximately $85,000 in change orders for the project have been submitted, according to assistant city enigneer Christy Butera.

The difference between a traffic light system and the roundabout portion of the project was estimated at $80,000. The city of Troy received an $800,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission for the project.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the intersection is expected to be open by mid-August. The roundabout entry and exits feature 12-foot wide lanes with posted speed limits of 25 MPH. The roundabout features a “truck apron” or a raised section of pavement to give larger vehicles more space to negotiate the turns.

Safety of the workers is a concern with motorists attempting to drive through the construction site while work is underway.

“Drivers illegally driving through the construction zone continues to be a big safety concern for the workers,” Titterington said. “The Troy Police Department will continue to issue tickets to violators until the project is completed and the intersection is reopened to through traffic.”

According to the Troy Police Department, the number of crashes at the Dorset and McKaig intersection prior to the construction project included two in 2015, six in 2016, and six in 2017.

Construction crews add a layer of asphalt to McKaig Road. The roundabout project is expected to be complete mid-August. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_IMG_3071-1.jpg Construction crews add a layer of asphalt to McKaig Road. The roundabout project is expected to be complete mid-August.

Project expected to be complete by mid-August

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.