Dr. English retires after 38 years

TIPP CITY — Many Tipp City pets, and their owners, will see the end of an era this month when beloved veterinarian Dr. Martin English retires from his practice after 38 years.

English, along with his wife, Jennifer, opened English Veterinary Services, located at 1470 W. Main St., in September 1981.

Originally, the practice included the care of many local horses as well as dogs, cats and other pets. After about 10 years and three children, the English’s limited the practice to small animals.

English, who was born and raised in the Tipp City area, said he was around the age of a freshman in high school when he first considered the possibility of entering into the veterinary world.

English’s family owned a couple of horses and when one of them became injured, a visit from Dr. W. Joe Lavelle, of Miami Acres Animal Hospital in Troy, sparked an interest.

“I started riding with him on Saturdays in the summertime on farm calls,” English said. “I also helped in the office, and I worked with him some after I graduated, too.”

After graduating from Tippecanoe High School in 1974, English attended The Ohio State University College of Agriculture, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture economics in 1977, followed by a degree in veterinary medicine in 1981.

English met his wife, Jennifer, a veterinary technician, while at OSU. They went on to have three children, Morgan, Molly, and Mackenzie.

In 2006, English founded Tippecanoe STEM Education Inc., and in 2014 he founded Upper Miami Valley STEM Education Inc. Both organizations work to enhance the education of area students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, as well as to promote career choices in those areas.

“As late as 2013, the only public school doing science fair was Tipp in four counties — Champaign, Darke, Shelby, and the rest of Miami County,” English said. “We now provide science days so all the students within these counties have the opportunity to participate one way or another.”

English continues to serve on the boards of both organizations, and also serves as the director of the Ohio Academy of Science – Junior Academy Council, which administers the pre-college science fair programs in the state of Ohio.

For the Englishes, giving back to the community was just as important as taking care of animals in the area.

Since 1994, English Veterinary Services has provided care for the K-9 units of both the Tipp City Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, at no charge to either department.

The Tipp City Police Department recently honored English on its Facebook page in recognition of the K-9 units 25th anniversary.

English has certainly kept himself busy throughout the years. He has been a Monroe Township Trustee since December 2003, and will continue to serve on that board post-retirement.

From 1983 to 1989, he served as an EMT on Tipp City Emergency Services, served on the KIT-TV Board from 1982 to 1985, spent eight years as a 4-H Horse Club advisor, participated in animal health classes and career days at Tipp City Schools, served on the Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee from 1992 to 2002, and on the Miami County Recreational Trail Committee from 2001 to 2008.

Also in 2008, English was recognized as the Tipp City Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.

In the late 1980s, the Englishes began raising and showing Clydesdale horses, and continued to do so for 30 years.

“One of our clients, who is still a client today, had a draft horse mare and was a member of the Clydesdale Association of the United States, so that’s how we were introduced to it,” English said.

From 1996 to 2006 and from 2009 to 2012, English served on the board of directors for the Clydesdale Breeders of the United States.

Though the Englishes no longer breed or show Clydesdale horses, they still have one mare.

“She’s more of a pasture ornament,” English joked.

As for life after retirement, English said he’s looking forward to spending time with his family, including his two grandchildren. He is also interested in obtaining a substitute certificate to teach part-time.

Although the English Veterinary Services will come to an end as of July 30, the location will remain a veterinary care facility.

As of Aug. 1, the facility will be known as “Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness and Acupuncture,” with care provided by Johnna Smith, DVM, CVA.

Smith has worked part-time at English Veterinary Services for the past two years. Within her practice, she will offer traditional veterinary care as well as non-traditional care, including acupuncture and laser therapy.

