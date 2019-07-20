Veterinary Technology program to launch

To meet the demand of a rapidly growing and continuously evolving field of work, Edison State Community College will now offer an associate of applied science degree in Veterinary Technology.

Labor trends indicate that the field is growing at a much faster rate than the average for all occupations. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the opportunities in this field are expected to increase 20-percent from 2016 to 2026, with 102,000 jobs nationwide.

The Veterinary Technology program at Edison State will train students to work in the field of veterinary medicine as a veterinary technician. Graduates of the program will be prepared to provide care under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian in the areas of animal husbandry, restraint, nursing, surgical preparation and assistance, drug administration, anesthesia, laboratory techniques, dentistry, and radiography at private practices, emergency hospitals, specialty offices, research facilities, diagnostic laboratories, and zoos.

Elizabeth Bingham, a registered veterinary technician who has worked in various capacities of the veterinary field since 2001, will serve as program director.

“I want to share my passion of veterinary medicine, as well as my desire to continually learn and expand in this field. I look forward to encouraging and nurturing each student’s educational and career goals,” Bingham said. “Consistent feedback and support are necessary to encourage each student’s full potential.”

Edison State and Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) are also in the process of developing an agreement which provides UVCC Veterinary Science students with the option to receive dual college credit for coursework at Edison State, given they meet requirements. Two Edison State lab courses will also be conducted in the new Veterinary Science building at UVCC via a joint usage agreement between the two institutions.

“Besides learning in a standard classroom and teach laboratory, students will learn in a variety of environments including off-site large animal facilities and the UVCC Veterinary Science building that includes a functional treatment center and designated surgical area that reflects a typical veterinary clinic, as well as a high bay lab with space for cows and horses,” added Bingham.

Clinical experience in various facilities, including private practices and emergency medical centers, will also provide students with on-the-job training.

“During the second year, students will learn directly in clinical rotations with a couple of veterinary facilities in the surrounding veterinary community. At these sites, students can expect to develop and grow their nursing and surgical skills. The program ends with an internship in a veterinary facility chosen specifically by each student,” said Bingham.

“At the end of the two-year program, I hope each student continues their path by completing and passing the Veterinary Technician National Exam and registering with the State of Ohio to practice as a registered veterinary technician.”

For additional program information or to apply, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs. A program-specific application must be submitted by July 29, for a fall 2019 start.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Bingham, Veterinary Technology Program Director at ebingham@edisonohio.edu.