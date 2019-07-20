College briefs

University of Dayton announces dean’s list
DAYTON — The following area residents earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2019 dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester:
• Jack Alexander of Troy
• Levi Altic of West Milton
• Britney Amin of Englewood
• Jack Armentrout of Tipp City
• Tyler Berkshire of Tipp City
• Chloe Clark of Piqua
• Nathan Clark of New Carlisle
• Timothy Cook of Brookville
• Emily Cordonnier of Piqua
• Logan Cordonnier of Piqua
• Erick Detweiler of Tipp City
• Kevin Devilbiss of Brookville
• Anna Drew of Englewood
• Markus Evans of Troy
• Evan Freeh of Tipp City
• Katie Gilbride of Tipp City
• Michael Gross of Tipp City
• Allison Hackenberger of Tipp City
• Franchesca Hackworth of Arcanum
• Graham Hardert of Tipp City
• Samantha Johnson of New Carlisle
• Trent Jones of Arcanum
• Meredith Karn of Piqua
• Marshall Kiplinger of Tipp City
• Aubrey Kosak of Englewood
• Anna Kueterman of Tipp City
• Michael Lander of Brookville
• Nancy Large of Brookville
• Andrew Lynn of Laura
• Grant McCalister of Troy
• Sienna Mcpeek of Englewood
• Haley Michael of Piqua
• Margaret Moore of Ludlow Falls
• Samuel Motz of Laura
• Alex Myers of Brookville
• Kirah Noble of Tipp City
• Ally Orban of Troy
• Jeremy Page of Brookville
• Zayne Parsons of Tipp City
• Elizabeth Pax of Piqua
• Katlin Pistone of Brookville
• Brendan Pohle of Troy
• Casey Pollard of Englewood
• William Rose of Englewood
• William Schober of Tipp City
• Caroline Senseman of Tipp City
• Jaleh Shahbazi of Union
• Katherine Smith of West Milton
• Kyle Smith of New Carlisle
• Michelle Smith of Brookville
• Owen Smith of Piqua
• Shayla Stephan of Arcanum
• Mitchell Tarkany of Brookville
• Mikayla Van Brederode of Brookville
• Jacob Walland of Tipp City
• Jacob Watson of Tipp City
• Natalie Weikert of Englewood
• Lauren Williams of Piqua
Ohio Christian University announces dean’s list
CIRCLEVILLE — The below local students were named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the spring 2019 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.
• Morgen Grunkemeyer of Piqua
• Michael Anderson of Piqua
• Christine Moyer of New Carlisle
• Haley Robbins of Troy
• Lauryn Rutan of Troy
• Dylan Wilkerson of Brookville
Miami University
OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2018-19 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students named to the list include:
• Taylor Bridgett of Brookville
• Sydney Carnes of Brookville
• Adam Grieshop of Tipp City
• Cassidy Hemm of Piqua
• Kayla Jones of Piqua
• Karlee Kreusch of Union
• Emily Kuehl of Englewood
• Blake Mullennix of Brookville
• Hannah Priebe of Troy
• McKenzie Pruitt of Troy
• Kelly Rhoades of Tipp City
• Kylie Titer of New Carlisle
• Chris Trimbach of Ludlow Falls
• Maya Vulcan of Piqua
• Faith Walker of Troy
• Isabelle Weber of New Carlisle