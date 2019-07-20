Their own picks

The Milton-Union Public Library offers small plots at the library for those without space at their homes to plant gardens. Recently, Espn Egbert and Emmy Weiss were at their plot to pick some of their very own cucumbers and enjoyed showing them off. This program has been a success for the past two years, according to Staci West, adult programmer and public relations.

