Eagle Scout makes bench for PIH

CHARLES KNOSTMAN, EAGLE SCOUT CANDIDATE, TROOP 1033

TROY — Charles “Charlie” Knostman of Troop 1033 of the Tabernacle of the Lord Jesus Christ presented Partners in Hope, Inc. with a two-seat bench on July 8.

In April, Partners In Hope moved into a new building on East Race Street and the bench will provide a quiet place for those who utilize PIH.

“We offer many services to our community — one is a place to sit and rest and discover a person who cares and offers hope for a better day,” said Carol Jackson, director. “Charlie is helping us to fulfill that hope to people who come to Partners In Hope. A few quiet minutes on the front porch to take a deep breath may help to put their day in perspective.”

Knostman has been a scout for 11 years. He is a junior at Troy Christian High School. A Boy Scout applying to be an Eagle Scout must earn a minimum of 21 badges, 13 are required and eight or more are chosen by the scout, and fulfill a lengthy list of leadership requirements within his troop. After all of that is accomplished, a service project is chosen, approved by the District Scout Board, completed, and presented to the recipient. Only a small percentage of Boy Scouts become Eagle Scouts, approximately 6 percent, according to Scoutmaster Eric Lutz of Troop 1033.

Lutz also said, “Charlie is self-directed and stayed on top of the project on his own.”

Partners In Hope is a non-profit organization that has to served the Troy community since 1990. Throughout its 29 year history, PIH has offered programs of relief, education, and development to the community. In 2018, programs and services were provided to more than 2,400 individuals in Troy and Casstown.