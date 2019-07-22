Abbott to add $17.2M distribution center

Staff Report

TIPP CITY — Abbott Nutrition in Tipp City will soon be expanding.

Abbott Laboratories Nutrition division has applied for a commercial permit for a $17.2 million office and warehouse distribution facility addition to its Tipp City facility, located off Interstate 75 and South County Road 25-A.

According to Miami County commercial building permits list, the office and warehouse space permit and application stated the company plans to build a 367,924-square-foot distribution facility.

The contract is Premier Design and Building Group.

The Tipp City plant produces more than 1 million bottles of the adult nutrient supplement Ensure a day. The $270 million plant opened in 2014 and employs approximately 240 people.

Abbott Nutrition’s headquarters are located in Columbus.