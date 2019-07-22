Pet of the Week

Meet Roxy Lynn

Roxy Lynn was brought in stray and is not yet available for adoption. Roxy is about 6 months old. She is a typical young dog, happy, playful, and full of love and and affection to share with everyone. She is a friendly little girl and will make a wonderful companion. If you ae interested in Roxy Lynn, stop in and meet her today and ask for an application. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.