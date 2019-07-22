Both drivers die in head-on collision

ELIZABETH TWP. — Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Elizabeth Township medics responded to a double fatal crash in the 6100 block of East State Route 41, Troy, around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The Miami County Coroner was called to the scene.

Both drivers were deceased at the scene. No other occupants were in the vehicles, according to reports. The victims have not been identified. The accident has been determined to be a head-on collision.

East State Route 41 is closed from State Route 201 and Hufford Road to allow for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team to respond. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Christiansburg Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The Miami Valley Today will update as more details become available.

