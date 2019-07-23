Deputy facing OVI on administrative leave

BRADFORD — A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was charged with an OVI in Miami County following Country Concert is on administrative leave.

James R. Osborne, 46, of Bradford, was cited for OVI and minor misdemeanor and a lanes of travel violation on July 13. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that Osborne is a deputy with the department and is currently on administrative leave.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Osborne’s vehicle after it traveled left of the center line into the other lane multiple times at approximately 12:30 a.m. July 13 in the area of State Route 185 and Fetters Road in Bradford. According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office records, the deputy who conducted the traffic stop noted that Osborne’s eyes “were red, bloodshot, and glossy.” The deputy also noted Osborne “had a very strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his persons.”

Osborne stated that he was coming from Country Concert, and he also admitted to drinking that evening. He also said that he was deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Osborne underwent field sobriety evaluations, during which the deputy administering the tests noted the odor of alcohol again. According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office records, Osborne was “swaying” throughout one of the evaluations and “lost his balance twice” during another evaluation.

Osborne refused to provide a breath sample. He was cited, and then Osborne and a passenger were given a rides home.

Osborne was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on July 16, entering a plea of not guilty.

