Power play

Multiple crews from Pioneer Electric work on a power pole along Co. Rd. 25-A north of the Upper Valley Medical Center campus on Wednesday morning. A supervisor explained that extra crews were brought in in order to get the job completed more quickly as the lines provide service to UVMC.
©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved
Multiple crews from Pioneer Electric work on a power pole along Co. Rd. 25-A north of the Upper Valley Medical Center campus on Wednesday morning. A supervisor explained that extra crews were brought in in order to get the job completed more quickly as the lines provide service to UVMC. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved