Planning Commission OKs plaza project

TROY — The Troy Planning Commission on Wednesday reviewed and approved the Miami County Courthouse Plaza renovation project.

Representatives from Garmann and Miller & Associates of Minster, the architects, were present. City planning and zoning staff explained the plaza’s redesign concepts, which include consolidating the former fountains to make one large fountain structure in front of the courthouse on West Main Street. The columns from the former fountains will be used in the new fountain design. Staff recommended approval of the project.

The project included two design options, one with and one without a decorative plaza area. The project’s bid package includes an alternate to allow for a plain concrete or decorative walk design.

Other improvements include common walkways, fencing, benches, landscaping, decorative drainage grates, freestanding lighting, signage, historical markers and other items. Garmann and Miller’s representative Kathy Trejo said the police memorial will have its own area near the entrance of the sheriff’s office, which is located in the Safety Building. The memorial area includes benches and markers near the Water Street area.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the city would be beginning its multi-phase West Main Street improvement project and streetscape beginning at Plum Street in front the courthouse. Trejo said the firm received the city’s preliminary design and incorporated it into their design as well. Titterington also asked if the firm considered the work at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and how it would blend in with their design. Trejo said the west side of the courthouse was mainly green, open space and would compliment Hayner.

Chairman Al Kappers asked how the wall surrounding the courthouse would be configured and the new brick walls would be blended into the project.

Trejo said parts of the old retaining walls would be removed and salvaged to replace areas surrounding the perimeter of the property.

• The commission approved signage and exterior modifications for Haren’s Market at 2 E. Main St., for exterior changes to the building. Plans include replacing six existing awnings, adding six contemporary light fixtures, painting existing window trim, painting employee entrance façade and a new wall sign. Owner Conner Haren applied for the modifications. Haren said he expects to open in September.

• The commission also approved the preliminary plan for Heritage Village at Troy Country Club subdivision. The owner is Brad Denlinger of 3 Gen D LLC. City council recently approved to rezone 10.284 acres on Peters Road from county zoning to city zoning R-4 single family residential district. The land is north of The Heritage at Troy Country Club subdivision. Denlinger plans to develop a subdivision with 22 lots on the property. Access to the development will be off of Peters Road, which will align with the existing intersection of Hillcrest Drive. The second access is located to the east of the development, which connects to the Creekwood neighborhood. The park board approved to have fees-in-lieu of parkland, waiving the required 3 percent of dedicated green space.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

