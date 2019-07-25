Rockin’ River Duck Drop set for Aug. 17

PIQUA — Watch out Piqua — the ducks are coming.

Mainstreet Piqua’s Fifth annual Rockin’ River Duck Drop is set for Saturday, Aug. 17, immediately prior to the August Rock Piqua Concert. Rubber duckies are now available for adoption. The adopted ducks will be released into the Miami River east of Lock 9 Park and the finish line will be close to the park.

The rubber ducks are individually numbered and the first duck that makes its way to the finish line will earn the winner a $1,000 cash prize donated by Unity National Bank. The second prize is a $500 landscaping makeover donated by Lillicrap Mulch and Timber Sales. The third duck owner will win a $250 shopping spree at Barclay’s Men’s — Women’s Clothier in downtown Piqua. The last place duck is also a winner — with the prize being a rocker/recliner donated by Town and Country Furniture.

To adopt a single duck the cost is $5, but to increase your chances of winning you can purchase a Quack Pack of six for $25 or a Grand Quack of 25 ducks for $100. The ducks may be adopted at the Mainstreet Piqua office (with credit card, check or cash). Ducks can also be adopted online by clicking on the Rockin’ River Duck Drop link at mainstreetpiqua.com The ducks will also be available weekly at the Piqua Community Farmers Market and duck adoption forms can be picked up at Readmore’s Hallmark.

The Rockin’ River Duck Drop is sponsored by Unity National Bank, Ticon Paving, PSC Crane and Rigging, Miami Valley Centre Mall, Garbry Ridge Assisted Living/Piqua Manor, Hartzell Industries, Crayex, AM Leonard, Lillicrap Mulch and Timber sales and Palmer Bolt & Supply Co.

All proceeds from the Rockin’ River Duck Drop will be used to further Mainstreet Piqua’s mission of promoting and redeveloping downtown Piqua.