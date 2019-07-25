County discusses additional help for tornado victims

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners discussed this week additional possibilities to help county residents affected by the May 27 tornadoes.

The commissioners discussed with the Miami County Department of Development the possibility of utilizing old funds from 2012 Moving Ohio Forward program and current Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation funding to create a demolition fund for under-insured and uninsured victims of the tornadoes.

The 2012 Moving Ohio Forward program is over, but Dan Suerdieck, manager of Planning and Zoning of the Department of Development, said that there were still approximately $30,500 left in that fund for the county to use. Suerdieck suggested utilizing possibly 50 percent of those funds for grants to residents and 50 percent of those as zero percent interest loans so the county could regain some of those funds.

The commissioners also discussed the possibility of using CDBG funds for demolition and potentially rehabilitation purposes for the affected residents. The structures would need to meet certain qualifications to receive CDBG funding, such as needing to be vacant for at least three months. The commissioners decided to consult with the Union Township trustees before moving forward with creating a demolition fund.

Representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau also met with the commissioners on Wednesday in preparation for the 2020 census. The representatives were encouraging the county to establish and take part in a Complete Count Committee to encourage local residents to take part in the census. There will also be options to complete the census online in the upcoming 2020 census.

During their meeting on Thursday, the commissioners authorized a demolition and clearance project for 4925 U.S. Route 36. The commissioners authorized for Monnin Excavating LLC of Covington to complete the project. The commissioners also authorized a 4 percent interest direct loan in the amount of $2,125 and a grant of $12,125 for the property owners of 4925 U.S. Route 36.

The commissioners also approved the final assessments of the Caldwell Group Reconstruction Project, as certified by the Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District. They further authorized the Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District to certify assessments with the Miami County Auditor’s Office.

The commissioners then set the bid day for the Miami County Plaza improvement project for Aug. 22 at 1:35 p.m. This is for the construction and installation of the improvements. The demolition of the site was previously awarded to E. Lee Construction in May and is currently ongoing at the courthouse plaza.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest

