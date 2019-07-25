Committee OKs APAC rezoning

TROY — The Troy Christian Schools APAC rezoning issue received a positive recommendation from the economic and community development committee on Thursday.

The rezoning issue will be presented to council for approval at the Aug. 5 meeting.

The rezoning of four parcels from R-2, single-family residential district, R-5, single-family residential district, and M-2, light industrial district to a planned development is for the building of the Troy Christian Schools Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC). It is for the Troy Christian Schools property only and does not include any private or surrounding property.

Troy Christian Schools Superintendent Dr. Gary Wilber and Executive Director of the APAC Jessica Echols were present at the meeting.

Echols said the APAC’s funding is nearly 80 percent for the $7 million center. Echols said they are expecting to break ground this fall and open its doors to the community in 2021.

Echols said the APAC will host a wide-range of community events, which will be family-friendly.

“What we are really going for is an intimate feel for a concert and connect to the audience with what we bring in,” Echols said. “The educational component, I’d say, is something we are especially excited about. Just being able to offer opportunities to the schools and expand what they are doing with theater and art.” Echols said the APAC won’t be restricted to any specific school and will be open to the community.

Wilber said the APAC is a “dream come true.” He said he is excited and grateful to begin the project to add to the Troy Christian Schools campus.

The APAC will be a 39,000-square-foot building with seating for more than 1,200 guests with stationary-tiered seats. The front stage area will accommodate 200 stack-able chairs and seating for 100 for banquets. The two-story building will be able to host concerts and other performance arts and theater events, educational programs, banquets and community usage events.

Chairman Bill Twiss said at the public hearing July 15 no one spoke for or against the rezoning but several residents had questions regarding parking, zoning and traffic. Those questions were addressed by Echols at the public hearing.

The rezoning is to include the APAC and an additional 6,000-square- foot addition to the elementary school. The intent is also to re-plat two smaller properties onto the larger property at 700 S. Dorset Road, and to leave the vacant lot to the south as it exists today. The development will have 572 parking spaces total. The planning commission information included that traffic plans continue with the city engineer, traffic engineer and architect.

$7M arts center to break ground in the fall

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

