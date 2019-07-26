Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• ITEM GIVE AWAY: Free clothing and housewares will be given away from 1-6 p.m. at Friedens Lutheran Church, 11038 W. Versailles Road, Covington.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Taste of Elegance will follow at 1 p.m. along with a birthday celebration for all July birthdays. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks. This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• TAI CHI: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Tai Chi for Me this summer on Fridays mornings at 11 a.m. Improve your balance, reduce stress, and enhance agility and power following a Tai Chi routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $10. Frog legs for $12 will be available from 6-7:30 p.m.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program from at 9-11 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GALAXY T-SHIRT: Join staff at 1:30 p.m. to make a galaxy T-shirt. Bring your own clean, dark T-shirt to make your own far-out design. Wear clothes appropriate for painting and bleaching. For teens only. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128, to register.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• MEATLOAF: Enjoy a meatloaf dinner with all the fixings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• STORY TIME: Story time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. with Miss Laurie and Miss Sherry at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington. Children are asked to bring something from the ocean or a picture of something from the ocean.

Saturday

• CAR SHOW: Hobart’s Fifth annual Relay for Life Car Show will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. at 701 S. Ridge Ave., Troy. All makes and models for cars, trucks and motorcycles may participate. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a $10 entry fee for show vehicles. Judging begins at 2:30 p.m. and trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 75 registered vehicles. The event also will include food, drinks and a DJ. For more information, contact Claudie Ritter at 332-2767 or Claudia.ritter@hobartservice.com.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• STEAK DINNER: A T-bone steak dinner will be offered from 5-8 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls. The meal also will include a baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will have movie night at 7 p.m.

• SIT AND STITCH: Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab will be offered from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Bring your crochet, knit or embroidery project, share conversation while participants work.

• MUSIC BINGO: Music bingo can be enjoyed at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

• ITEM GIVE AWAY: Free clothing and housewares will be given away from 8-11 p.m. at Friedens Lutheran Church, 11038 W. Versailles Road, Covington.

Sunday

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Adventure Puppet Show” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn about nature with Freddy the Frog, Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Ollie Otter and others. Ask the puppets questions and let your imagination take a journey as you discover the natural world. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is available from 8-11 a.m at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked to order and is open to the public. Children 10 and under $3, others $7.

• POOL PARTY: Bring your family to the Troy Aquatic Park between 7:15-8:30 p.m. to celebrate the end of the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Summer Library Challenge. Admission is free for everyone who attends. Rain date will be Friday, Aug. 2 from 7-8:30 p.m. The Troy Aquatic Park is located at 460 W. Staunton Road, Troy. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Monday

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer at 6:30 p.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Bridge will be offered at 12:30 p.m.

• HAMBURGER: Have a hamburger with all the toppings along with fries for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Tuesday

• LUCKY LEMONADE: The Keigo Hirakawa Trio will perform at 7:30 pm. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Keigo Hirakawa leads the group on the keyboard while veteran Eddie Brookshire plays bass and Jeff Mellott sets the rhythm on drums. Wine will be sold by the glass at this event. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• READ WITH PROPS: Students in grades 3-6 will from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to read with visual props, share ideas, and make illustrations. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• STILLWATER ADVENTURE: For kids entering grades sixth through 12th, Bruknar Nature Center staff has a special one day “Stillwater Adventure” River Float planned from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Join staff as they explore the river while tubing from the center’s main building to our River’s Edge property located on Calumet Road. Along the way participants will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more. The fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment is due at registration (cash or check only).

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m. and Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.

• BOOK CLUB: Is the “Universe of Teen’s Book Club” for grades six and older will be offered at 11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. This session will finish up the book. Participants will be taking a look at a field trip during this Book club time. They will be reading and doing activities that coincide with the book, “XL,” by Scott Brown (2019). Light refreshments will be served.

• VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: J.R. Clarke Public Library volunteers will be working in the J.R. Clarke Alcove Historical and Reference Room at 1 p.m., reshelving items for easier access by the public. If you are interested in volunteering or being a part of the J.R. Clarke Friends of the Library, call 473-2226 and give the library staff your contact information.

Wednesday

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for yoga this summer on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning. Great for beginners. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Instruction is by DVD. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BABY & ME: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff during the Summer Library Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. During this 7-week summer session, children from birth to age two and a caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile “Waterfall in the Universe” from 2-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, participants will take a hike with a park district naturalist to learn about the pond at Reserve. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages are welcome. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host either Diana Thompson and/or Leiann Stewart of the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau. The speaker will give an update on upcoming events in Miami County. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m, and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• CREATURES: Brukner Nature Center will bring Creatures from Earth from 3-4 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library lobby. Join staff for a wildlife encounter from Brukner Nature Center.

• BAHAMA MAMIA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer will Bahama Mamia at 6 p.m.

• AWARDS CELEBRATION: The J. R. Clarke Public Library will be holding its final “A Universe of Stories and Books” program and awards celebration at 6 p.m. in the Community Room. The first part will feature Tony Steinbach from Columbus. He is a professional juggler, comedian and entertainer with his program, “Unexpected Flying Objects.” The second part of the program will be the final awards. Refreshments to be served. Contact the library at 473-2226 for more information.

• PERI MEETING: Reservations are due by midnight for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meeting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. To reserve your spot, call Beth at 335-2771. This meeting is open to any retired public employee or currently employed public employee.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Thursday

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MEETING: The Public Defenders Commission will meet at 10 a.m. at 201 W. Water St., Troy.

• PULLED PORK: A pulled pork sandwich with chips and a pickle will be available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• GARAGE SALE: The Covenant at Sugar Grove, 7875 S. Kessler-Frederick Road, Tipp City, will hold a garage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Funds raised will go to help the ministry of Operation Rebirth.

• BLOCK PARTY: Join the Milton-Union Public Library for its annual block party from 5-7:30 p.m. in the library green space. Enjoy a bounce house, face painting, corn hole, Kona Ice, food, and more. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Aug. 2

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• DAYTON FUNK ALLSTARS: Performing legendary hits from the annals of Dayton, Ohio Funk history, this fourteen-plus group includes notables such as Tony Allen, JT Fedrick, Deron Bell on talk box, Ronald Nooks, Felicia Jefferson and Troy’s own Paul Hawkins. Three horns, four keyboards and two percussionists. DFunk, who will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza, Troy, delivers a big authentic Dayton-funk sound. You’ll hear Ohio Players, Slave, Zapp, Lakeside and more.

• POLLOCK: Alaskan Pollock or chicken tenders along with fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $8. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

• COMMUNITY NIGHT: Downtown Tipp City’s August Community Night will be held at Second and Main streets In it’s 28th season, the evening of free music will begin at 6 p.m. with the Tippecanoe Community Band followed by the Tom Daugherty Orchestra and swing dancers at 7:30 p.m. It is recommended that you bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be cancelled. For more information, stop by The Hotel Gallery or call (937) 667-3696.

• GARAGE SALE: The Covenant at Sugar Grove, 7875 S. Kessler-Frederick Road, Tipp City, will hold a garage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Funds raised will go to help the ministry of Operation Rebirth.

Aug. 3

• CONCERT: The Baugham Family Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. They will be performing favorites from the 1950s-’80s like “Mr. Bojangles,” “Billy Jean” and “Dream a Little Dream.” The concert will be held in the courtyard. Visit TroyHayner.org or call 339-0457 for more information.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• TENDERLOIN: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the monthly Share-A-Meal. The menu is ham, potatoes, green beans, corn bread, dessert and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• QUEEN OF HEARTS: A one-night only Queen of Hearts, sponsored by the Bradford Pumpkin Show, will be offered. Ticket sales will be from 6-8:30 p.m., with the drawing at 9 p.m. There will be a 75-25 split, with the winner getting 75 percent and the show gettin 25 percent. A separate 50/50 drawing will be offered.

• GARAGE SALE: The Covenant at Sugar Grove, 7875 S. Kessler-Frederick Road, Tipp City, will hold a garage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Funds raised will go to help the ministry of Operation Rebirth.

• BOOK CLUB: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 3:00pm as we discuss a book of your choice. Snacks will be provided and no registration is required. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.