Pets need special care in summer heat

MIAMI COUNTY — It’s no secret that furry friends are in particular need of attention during the warmest months, and though most pet owners try their best, certain mistakes are common.

D.V.M and CEO of Stonyridge Veterinary Services of Troy, Eric Eisenberg, offered his expert advice regarding the practices of summer pet care.

“A few common mistakes concerning the care of outdoor dogs are leaving them in hot conditions with no water, or exercising and overworking the dog in hot temperatures,” Eisenberg noted.

His advice is to always make sure your pets have a shady area they can get to.

“They should always have fresh water regardless of if they are outdoors or not, checking their bowls often can help, and to take into consideration the type of dog you have outdoors,”he said.

He also warns that if they have a large fluffy coat, are hyperactive, or all of the above, they may not be the best type of dog to leave outdoors during the warmer months.

“Another common concern is having no flea and tick or heartworm prevention, as these parasites thrive during the summer months,” Eisenberg said. “As for flea, tick, and heartworm prevention, your veterinarian should send you reminders when each pet is due for their prevention. Both flea and tick and heartworm prevention are monthly treatments, so try to keep a schedule of what day each pet gets what, and make sure to give the prevention for each monthly.”

When asked about heat, Eisenberg shared that “an average temperature of 75 degrees is too hot for most animals.” However, he adds that pet owners must also consider the type of dog they have, and their personal needs.

“If your dog is bigger, has a heavy coat, or gets anxious or hyperactive easily, they can become too hot even in lower temperatures. These types of dogs should be observed more frequently if left outside,” Eisenberg said.

He also said that should anyone have further questions or concerns about the welfare and maintenance of their animals, they can always contact their local veterinarian. Eisenberg said other resources can include veterinary medicine books, magazines, and of course, Google.”