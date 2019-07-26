Piqua PD busts alleged drug manufacturing house

PIQUA — Piqua police officers and detectives executed a search warrant on Friday that netted a significant quantity of drugs and got an alleged dealer off the street.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove said that a search warrant was executed at 1014 Park Avenue early Friday afternoon following a lengthy investigation. Grove said that, as is so often the case, information from citizens led to the investigation and arrest.

Taken into custody at the scene was Leneil Alexander, 62. The Piqua resident currently faces charges of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; Trafficking in Heroin, a fourth-degree felony; and Illegal Manufacturing of Narcotics, a second-degree felony.

Grove said that “a significant amount of drugs, including crack, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana were recovered.” Police also confiscated a quantity of cash.

In addition to the cash and drugs, a van was impounded by police.

Alexander was arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail where he awaits arraignment. The investigation, according to Grove, is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

Grove said that this arrest is the latest in Piqua Police Department’s ongoing efforts to get drugs off the streets.

By Mike Ullery

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

