College briefs

Ohio Northern University names dean’s list, confers degrees

ADA —ONU has released its dean’s list for the spring semester. To be eligible, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time. Local students named to the list include:

• Laura Houtz Burden of Pleasant Hill

• Colton Bachman of Piqua

• Tristan Cisco of Piqua

• Cade Harshbarger of Covington

• Sierra Iddings of Piqua

• Alaina Mikolajewski of Piqua

• Trevor Miller of Covington

• Brian Pencil of Tipp City

• Kole Wallace of West Milton

The following local students graduated from ONU in May 2019:

• Laura Houtz Burden of Pleasant Hill

• Sierra Iddings of Piqua

• Madeline Kaup of Troy

• Bryan Kelly of Covington

• Emily Layman of Tipp City

• Alaina Mikolajewski of Piqua

• Kole Wallace of West Milton

Washington University names dean’s list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Jessica Bigley, of Troy, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Bigley is enrolled in the university’s college of arts and sciences.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the college of arts and sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and complete at least 14 graded units.

Youngstown State University names dean’s, president’s lists

YOUNGSTOWN —Macklin Rose, of Troy, and Derek Hite, of Covington, were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Youngstown State University.

Rose is majoring in civil and construct engineering technology, and Hite is majoring in criminal justice. Hite was also named to the president’s list.

Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for no less than 12 semester hours of credit in the spring semester.

President’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 GPA for at least 12 semester hours of classes.

Miami University confers degrees

OXFORD —Miami University awarded degrees to students during its spring commencement exercises on May 18, 2019. Local students who received degrees included:

• Morgan Abney of Piqua

• Hope Ash of Troy

• Carrie Beck of Arcanum

• Michaela Bell of Piqua

• Ethan Bigony of Tipp City

• Arianna Bryant of Englewood

• Brett Ceyler of Troy

• Lee Coryea of Englewood

• Kassidy Dillard of Englewood

• Nick Earhart of Piqua

• Shelby Frieszell of Brookville

• Anthony Genovesi of Englewood

• Julia Harrelson of Troy

• Connor Huth of Troy

• Rachael Lewis of New Carlisle

• Courtney Mazzulla of Troy

• Melissa Mengos of Troy

• Collin Moeller of Troy

• Meredith Orozco of Troy

• Maria Pannapara of Troy

• Drew Patty of Bradford

• Hannah Peyton of Brookville

• Alex Prentice of Tipp City

• Hannah Priebe of Troy

• Sarah Rhoades of Tipp City

• Maddy Rickett of Bradford

• Courtney Rose of Bradford

• Daniel Roth of Tipp City

• Jack Schmiesing of Piqua

• Lindsay Smith of Troy

• Evan Spahr of Tipp City

• Lisa Thompson of West Milton

• Allison Ward of Union

• Isabelle Weber of New Carlisle

• Daniel Willis of Englewood

• Matthew Yancey of Brookville