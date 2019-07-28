Hobart Car Show benefits ACS

Admirers gather as Jerry Lewis of Tipp City arrives at the ITW?Hobart Car Show on his Harley Davidson, a 1947 frame with a 1941 engine and tank, on Saturday. The event, which featured more than 100 vehicles, benefits the American Cancer Society.

Benjamin Banning, of the American Cancer Society, far right, presents an award to ITW?Hobart for their dedication to helping others through their car show efforts. Accepting the trophy for ITW?Hobart was Taylour Schooler, Claudia Riter, Kathy Agenbroad, and Sharon Chamblin.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved