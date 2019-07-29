Troy Chamber president graduates from Institute for Organization Management

TROY – Joseph Graves, IOM, President of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and CEO of the Troy Development Council, recently graduated from the Institute for Organization Management and received the recognition of IOM.

Graves completed 96 hours of course instruction in management specific to associations and chambers of commerce. Nearly 1,000 people attend Institute annually.

“It is my hope and belief the journey to achieve the IOM designation will benefit the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce current and future members by elevating the Chamber’s professional standards,” Graves said. “The information learned from faculty in the classroom and from peer to peer connections, ideas and information shared is priceless.”

Since 1921, the Institute program has educated tens of thousands of association and chamber leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. Required courses and electives cover leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance and membership.

Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce dedicated to strengthening America’s long-term competitiveness.

