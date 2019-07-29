‘Swingin’ Sixties’ concludes civic band’s season

PIQUA — The Piqua Civic Band concludes its summer season this week with a concert titled “The Swingin’ Sixties.” The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at Hance Pavilion.

The band’s special guest soloists will be Danny Elam, former band director at Bethel High School and David Sievers, professor of voice at the University of Dayton.

Elam will be performing a xylophone solo titled “Helter Skelter” and Dr. Sievers will be singing “Cry Me a River” and “Man of La Mancha.” Other selections will include “Monday, Monday,” by The Mamas and the Papas, “The Summer of ’69,” (The Music of Woodstock), “Light my Fire by The Doors,” “When I’m Sixty-Four,” by The Beatles, A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, and more.

Elam is a 1973 graduate of Bethel High School in Miami County and 1977 and 1978 graduate of Morehead State University as a percussion major. He was band director at Lawrence County, Ky., for eight years and band/choir director at Bethel Local Schools for 29 before retiring in 2016. He plays currently with four local bands and is a member of the Bethel Local Schools Board of Education. He and his wife, Tammy, have three sons and six grandchildren.

Dr. David Sievers is an artist-in-residence of voice at the University of Dayton where he teaches private voice and related coursework. Raised in Kennewick, Wash., Dr. Sievers holds a bachelor of music (summa cum laude) degree from Washington State University, a master of music degree from Boise State University, and the doctor of music degree from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where he taught voice and undergraduate vocal pedagogy.

Admission to the concert is free.

For more information, visit the Piqua Civic Band’s website at http://piquacivicband.weebly.com or like “The Piqua Civic Band” on Facebook.