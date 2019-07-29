Piqua man to serve eight years for assault

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua man who assaulted his 2-week-old son so severely it caused permanent physical damage will spend eight years in prison.

In Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday, Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced Brent Hennon, 21, to serve the maximum penalty of eight years in prison for second-degree felony child endangerment. Pratt said Hennon inflicted a life sentence of struggle for his son who suffered multiple broken bones, internal damage and brain damage to the extent he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy from the injuries. The incident was investigated by Piqua Police after the baby’s injuries were reported on Nov. 22. First responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Fourth Street on a report of a 2-week-old baby not breathing and was revived by Piqua medics.

Pratt said she respected the state and public defense’s joint recommendation of seven years, but she said even the maximum eight years imprisonment was not enough time and she would have sentenced him to life in prison if it had been an option.

“Eight years is insignificant,” Pratt said, noting the crime was vicious and senseless.

As part of the agreement, one count of second-degree felonious assault and one count of second-degree felony child endangering will merge at sentencing, and Hennon was sentenced on the child endangering charge.

Another special condition of Hennon’s plea agreement is he will cooperate with state officials and Piqua Police Department detectives in another criminal matter, which was not disclosed. As part of Hennon’s cooperation, he will not be prosecuted for his statements to officials.

Hennon at first didn’t want to make a statement in court, but then said he “made a monster of myself” and hoped prison would make him a “better man in the years to come.”

Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell said “monster is a good word — that’s accurate.” Kendell rattled off the numerous injuries the baby sustained. Kendell said the baby was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and may never be mobile.

Kendell said the greatest responsibility is to be a parent and said Hennon “violated that in a very hateful and despicable way.”

The mother of the child, grandmother and relative who is caring for the child spoke in court. The mother expressed her guilt in not protecting her children. Hennon was emotional during the victim impact statement readings.

Prior to sentencing, Pratt noted Hennon’s statements to police trying to protect himself. She also noted conflicting statements he made to other officials regarding the events. She called Hennon a “self-absorbed danger to society.”

Hennon was granted 286 days of jail credit. He also will serve three years of post-release control.

Hennon, 21, caused infant son permanent brain damage

