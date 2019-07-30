Troy man sentenced to 3 years in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — Picking up a felony drug possession charge only three days after being released from prison, Adam Plantz, 37, of Troy, will spend the next three years in prison.

On Monday, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced Plantz to serve 36 months in prison for third-degree felony tampering with evidence. He was also sentenced to serve 11 months for one count of aggravated drug possession, a felony of the fifth-degree as well as another 11 months for a fifth-degree felony possession of drug charge from a separate case. The sentences will run concurrent with one another for a total of three years in prison.

Plantz was released from prison on Nov. 24, 2018, after serving 11 months in prison from a fifth-degree felony possession of heroin charge. Troy Police Department arrested him on Nov. 27, 2018, for fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs. He was later arrested for third-degree felony tampering with evidence and possession of drugs from an incident where he fled from Troy Police on Feb. 18.

Judge Pratt said Plantz’ name often “pops up” with criminal activity and noted his has six prior prison terms.

Judge Pratt said, “You’re 37. When are you going to get it?”

Plantz said he planned on getting a job when he was released, but returned to hanging around the same people and drug activity as soon as he was home.

“It’s such a waste — it really is,” said Pratt , who also said his family enabled him with his drug use, including his mother driving him to Dayton for drugs.

“You have a long time to think about this,” she said.

He was granted 108 days of jail time credit and ordered to pay $150 in restitution.

In September 2016, Plantz was charged with tampering with evidence following his girlfriend’s overdose death in June 2016 at his home in Troy. He was ordered to serve one year in prison in that case.

Plantz, 37, arrested three days after prison release