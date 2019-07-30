New Carlisle woman jailed for sixth OVI

MIAMI COUNTY — A New Carlisle woman will spend eight months in jail for her sixth OVI conviction.

Melissa Collins, 52, appeared for the sentencing and a bond revocation hearing in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Collins’ attorney Rob Long said Collins apologized for her actions and for not complying with conditions of her pre-trial services. Collins tested positive for alcohol in a screening and also was recently arrested in Clark County for domestic violence. The report stated Collins was also consuming alcohol at the time of the Clark County offense.

Collins has had seven alcohol related charges, including one charge that was dismissed.

“I do have an issue with alcohol and I’m trying to get a grip on it,” Collins said.

Judge Jeannine Pratt said Collins was a menace on the road and subjects people in the community to danger. She found Collins did not express genuine remorse.

“Your criminal history tells me everything,” said Pratt, who told Collins she had minimized her abuse of alcohol and also ordered her to serve five years of community control.

Collins was ordered to complete a drug and alcohol assessment while she is in jail and seek an inpatient or outpatient treatment facility. She was also ordered to serve 25 hours of community service. She will have six points on her license, a three-year driver’s license suspension and fined $2,000. Collins also forfeited her 2001 Buick Park Avenue related to the case. If Collins fails to comply with her sanctions, Judge Pratt reserved 18 months in prison.

Collins was stopped by an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer in the area of U.S. Route 40 and State Route 201 on Feb. 3.

