The Milton-Union Public Library staff and participants enjoyed an evening under the stars with live music on Thursday, July 18. Tara Mar Iddings, who plays cello for the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, performed, along with David Zelmon, on piano. Adults and children sat on the lawn and enjoyed sparkling fruit juice, wonderful music, and a relaxing atmosphere.
