Commissioners approve generator purchase

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved the purchase of a replacement backup generator that will be responsible for the “life and safety” of the Miami County Jail during their meeting on Tuesday morning.

The board authorized participating in the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Program before authorizing a purchase with Ohio CAT for the replacement of a 200kW diesel generator at the Safety Building in the amount of $135,405. Miami County Director of Facilities and Operations Chris Johnson explained that the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Program did the competitive bidding for the purchase, adding that this generator will be the backup power for the downtown jail.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners approved a change order for the Gallamar Ditch reconstruction project in the amount of approximately $3,698 to go to S2K Excavating. Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said the change order relfected a change in the quantities of materials used in the project, adding the change order was less than 5 percent of the total project cost. The total contract amount with S2K Excavating was increased to approximately $89,854.

In other news, the commissioners held a public hearing in regard to the proposed issuance of revenue bonds by Montgomery County to finance and refinance hospital facilities for the benefit of affiliates of Miami Valley Hospital, including Upper Valley Medical Center. A representative of the Premier Health Partners Obligated Group said the group is refinancing their revenue bonds and offering bonds for the public to buy due to more attractive rates. Commissioner Jack Evans clarified that there is no obligation to Miami County in regard to the bonds. The representative added that the county is not liable for any of the debt.

The commissioners then approved an agreement with Montgomery County for the provision of financing and refinancing hospital facilities for the benefit of Miami Valley Hospital and the Upper Valley Medical Center through bonds issued by Montgomery County.

Also during the commissioners’ meeting, county residents Joe Jackson and Rick Houseman questioned aspects of the budget for Riverside Developmental Disabilities in reference to a carryover amount from year-to-year and a possible renewal to their levy. Commissioner Jack Evans said the board would discuss Riverside’s budget if they make a request to put a levy renewal on the ballot.

The commissioners also authorized the liquidation of excess and obsolete county-owned property at public auction. The public auction will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Miami County Fairgrounds, in the Merchants Building, located at 650 N. County Road 25-A in Troy.

