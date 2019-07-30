Troy man charged with sex crime

MIAMI COUNTY — A daycare worker was arrested and charged Monday with third-degree felony gross sexual imposition while he was with a group of children on a field trip.

Andrew Cain, 35, of Troy, was arrested by Troy Police following an investigation into allegations he touched a 10-year-old female victim several times inappropriately at the JJJ Childcare facility. His father, Jack, is the owner of the daycare. Troy Police also were interviewing other alleged victims prior to Cain’s arrest, according to reports.

Cain was arraigned on the charge, and his bond was set at $25,000 in Miami County Municipal Court. He did not provide any statements to officers.

According to reports, the child reported the incident to a family member. She told officials that Cain would pull her on to his lap and then touch her inappropriately.

Troy Police executed a search warrant at JJJ Childcare on Monday. Cain was arrested at a local pool where children enrolled in the daycare were swimming. It was noted that an officer was told earlier in the day that Miami County Children’s Services had informed JJJ Childcare that Cain was not to be working or around children until the matter of the complaints was resolved.

While officers were at the daycare conducting the search warrant, a state board member arrived on the scene and began an investigation. According to state records, JJJ Childcare had six complaints filed since 2016.

One complaint included stated, “it was determined the administrator, child care staff, and/or employees of the program did not protect or remove children from a situation and/or person determined to be unsafe.”

Another complaint in 2017 cited JJJ Childcare two times after the state inspector “determined that children were exposed to inappropriate language, conversation, behavior, by a staff member.”

In 2018, the daycare was cited for failing to protect a child. The incident stated a child’s finger was closed in a restroom door.

