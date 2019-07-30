Area briefs

Saturday, August 10, 2019 – Reservation Event, 6:30 PM

PIQUA — An Evening on the Canal, a reservation only event, will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.

Join participants for an evening that takes you back to the time the world moved at 4 miles an hour at the end of a towrope. Staff will begin with a hearty meal served in the Education Center overlooking the Miami and Erie Canal. After dinner, guests board the General Harrison of Piqua for a twilight journey on the canal.

Tickets are $35 per adults and $30 for children 6-12 and $30 and $25 for Johnston Farm Friends Council and Ohio History Connection members.

Sensory break bags available

TROY — Sensory Break Bags are now available for check out at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, Bookmobile, and Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library thanks to a grant from The Troy Foundation.

Break Bags contain toys that provide sensory development in children of all ages.

“We wanted to provide a resource for parents that includes toys that will help their children learn,” said library director Rachelle Miller.

The bags are available to anyone but geared toward children with sensory processing problems. Each toy has a card that explains its uses.

Additionally, noise-canceling headphones are now available for use at the Troy library. The headphones are available to anyone who finds the environment to be too loud.

“This building can get very loud,” Miller said. “It may seem ironic that you are can find noise-canceling headphones in what has traditionally been a quiet space, but this hasn’t been a quiet library in years. We recognize this and want to do what we can for our patrons who may think it is too loud whether it is children with a sensory disorder or adults who want to read the newspaper in quiet.”

The headphones can be borrowed at the front desk.

School supplies needed

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is now collecting school supplies for children in Tipp City and Monroe Township. Book Bags and school supplies are given out at the annual Lunch On Us Pizza Party held on the last day of the Lunch on Us program on Aug. 16. This social services program has been offered by TMCS since 2007. Last year TMCS gave away 96 book bags and more than 200 children received supplies.

Lunch On Us is a social service offered by TMCS. Lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the United Methodist Church in Tipp City. For those children that cannot come into town, TMCS also has drop off locations at Meadow Drive, Comanche, Tweed Woods Park, and Windridge Apartments.

The following items are needed: pencil bags, pencil boxes, color pencils, red pens, black pens, markers, washable markers, dry erase markers, highlighters, crayons, large pink erasers, pencil sharpeners, Elmer’s glue, glue sticks, 5 inch scissors (blunt and sharp), 7-inch scissors, loose leaf paper (wide ruled and college ruled), protractors, flash drives, scientific calculators, index cards, and notebook dividers, White Out tape, disinfectant wipes, Post-It notes tissues, permanent markers and folders (with and without tabs inside).

Your donations are much appreciated and can be dropped off at 3 East Main Street, Tipp City, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (937) 667-8631 for more information.

Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.