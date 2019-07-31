City of Troy appoints communications coordinator

TROY — The city of Troy announced the appointment of Lauren Karch to the position of communications coordinator, effective Aug. 12.

Karch joins the city of Troy from Miami County where she has been employed as the Solid Waste District coordinator. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in public administration and journalism and a Master’s degree in business administration.

Karch brings a wealth of experience to this newly created position, including public sector marketing and communications, social media coordination, website administration, and brand management. Karch will be responsible for distributing city information to various media sources, working with local and regional news outlets, coordinating information among city departments, and serving as the city of Troy’s point person for community outreach.

Mayor Michael Beamish stated, “We’re pleased and excited that Lauren is joining our team as communications coordinator. Her experience and background will be a definite asset to the city.”

