Two juveniles injured in bicycle crash

Piqua medics tend to a pair of juvenile bicyclists who crashed on Looney Road on Wednesday afternoon. Both boys sustained significant injuries and were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment. Piqua police said that the two friends were riding side-by-side northbound on the sidewalk when their handlebars apparently became entangled, causing them to crash.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

Piqua medics tend to a pair of juvenile bicyclists who crashed on Looney Road on Wednesday afternoon. Both boys sustained significant injuries and were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment. Piqua police said that the two friends were riding side-by-side northbound on the sidewalk when their handlebars apparently became entangled, causing them to crash. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved