Commissioners comment on EMA director’s passing

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners expressed their condolences and praised the recently passed Kenny Artz, who had served as the director of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, during the commissioners’ meeting on Thursday.

Artz passed away over last weekend while out of state. He was with the EMA since May 2005. Artz also served as a captain of support services with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, retiring in 2005 after 27 years of service.

“We lost a team member,” Commissioner Ted Mercer said. “His family has our deepest condolences.”

“He really modernized the EMA office,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said.

Commissioner Jack Evans, who said he had worked with three EMA directors, concurred with Simmons.

“He was always on top of it,” Evans said. “He was respectful. He was a funny guy … I truly will miss him on a personal basis.”

In other news:

Also during their meeting, the commissioners authorized the purchase of rock salt for the 2019-2020 winter season from Cargill, Inc. of North Olmsted at a cost of $89.95 per ton. The county received three bids through the cooperative group of Southwest Ohio Purchasing for Government. This is the same cost that the county paid last year for road salt.

The commissioners then authorized a memorandum of agreement between the Miami County Juvenile Court and the Lincoln Community Center in Troy for the Crops for Change Partnership. This partnership “will educate youth how to plant, weed, and care for crops throughout the growing season at the court’s garden located at the 4-H camp in Pleasant Hill,” Commissioners’ Administrator Leigh Williams said. This program will accommodate up to 12 juveniles and will include two sessions a week with sessions lasting three hours.

The commissioners also authorized the Miami County Department of Development to apply for an extension on their 2017 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) grant funding. The commissioners authorized an amendment to the 2017 CHIP funding to revise the program work completion date, draw date, and grant completion date. Dan Suerdieck of the Department of Development said they were applying for this extension due to a limited number of contractors in the area unable to complete CHIP projects for their 2017 funding cycle due to recent tornado damage. This amendment request is for a six-month extension by the Board of Commissioners to the Ohio Development Services Agency.

The commissioners then authorized and signed an amendment revising the project completion date for the 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Critical Infrastructure Program funding for the village of Bradford’s Harrison Avenue Reconstruction Project. Williams said the project engineer raised concerns that the contractor will not be able to complete construction by the Aug. 31 deadline. Suerdieck said this was due to Vectren replacing gas lines prior to the start of the project.

The commissioners then voted to dissolve the Miami County Dangerous Wild Animal Team. This follows the Ohio General Assembly repealing various sections of the Ohio Revised Code relating to advisory boards for dangerous and restricted animals.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

