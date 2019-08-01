Area briefs

Road to Recovery program offered

PIQUA — Marybeth Torsel of the American Cancer Society will be featured at the YWCA Aug. 14 Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon for $7 per person.

Torsel will share information about an American Cancer Society program that helps patients in cancer treatment with transportation to and from their appointments.

“The biggest challenge for many patients is how to get to their treatment appointments. We try to help volunteers who are willing to help with the transportation pair up with individuals in their area to help meet their needs,” Torsel said.

Reservations for the luncheon and program must be made by calling the YWCA (773-6626) by Monday, Aug. 12. A UVMC nurse is available from 10:15-11 a.m. for free blood pressure and glucose screenings.

The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Constituents can attend meeting

COLUMBUS — Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) will be sending a constituent liaison from her Columbus office to the district every month to meet with constituents.

“We are here to serve the people of Miami and Southern Darke County,” said Powell. “We understand that government can be challenging and hard to navigate on your own. I’m thrilled to have a constituent liaison here to help you navigate the bureaucratic process we’re fighting so hard to simplify.”

On the first Monday of every month, Representative Powell’s office will hold in-district office hours at the local libraries from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Aug. 5, a constituent liaison will be at the Troy-Miami County Public Library in Troy. On Aug. 6, a constituent liaison will be at the Arcanum Public Library in Arcanum.

To schedule a personal meeting with Rep. Powell, or if you have any state government concerns, you can give her office a call at (614) 466-8114 or email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov.

Support group to resume in October

TROY — The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will not hold monthly meetings in August and September but will resume sessions in October.

The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month in the lower level conference rooms at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families.

For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.