State orders daycare to close

TROY — The state of Ohio has closed the doors on a day care facility following the arrest of one of its employees accused of inappropriately touching a child while in its care.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services ordered the JJJ Child Care, located at 840 Arthur Road, to close its doors on Thursday.

“ODJFS received a complaint regarding an incident at the child care program and began a collaborative investigation with law enforcement,” stated Bret Crow, ODJFS communication representative. “As a result, ODJFS suspended the license of the program as of close of business today. In addition, we are pursuing revoking the facility’s license.”

According to Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, detectives are still interviewing potential witnesses, including former employees, as well as fielding families’ questions and concerns regarding the case.

“We’ve had a lot of help from past employees as well as parents of potential victims,” Kunkleman said Thursday.

Troy Police detectives are working with officials from Care House, a children’s advocacy center in Dayton.

On Monday, Andrew Cain, 35, of Troy, was arrested by Troy Police following an investigation into allegations he touched a 10-year-old female victim several times inappropriately at the JJJ Childcare facility.

His father, Jack, is the owner of the daycare. Troy Police also were interviewing other alleged victims prior to Cain’s arrest, according to reports.

According to court records, Cain has posted bond and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with juveniles.

According to reports, the child reported the incident to a family member. She told officials that Cain would pull her on to his lap and then touch her inappropriately.

Troy Police executed a search warrant at JJJ Childcare on Monday. Cain was arrested at a local pool where children enrolled in the daycare were swimming.

It was noted that an officer was told earlier in the day that Miami County Children’s Services had informed JJJ Childcare that Cain was not to be working or around children until the matter of the complaints was resolved.

While officers were at the daycare conducting the search warrant, a state board member also arrived on the scene and began an investigation.

According to state records, JJJ Childcare had six complaints filed since 2016. One complaint included stated, “it was determined the administrator, child care staff, and/or employees of the program did not protect or remove children from a situation and/or person determined to be unsafe.” Another complaint in 2017 cited JJJ Childcare two times after the state inspector “determined that children were exposed to inappropriate language, conversation, behavior, by a staff member.” In 2018, the daycare was cited for failing to protect a child. The incident stated a child’s finger was closed in a restroom door.

Employee accused of misconduct at JJJ Child Care

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

