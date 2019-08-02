Troy marching band completes camp

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — For the award-winning, superior-rated Troy High School marching band, a large chunk of the practice that attributes to their future success comes during summer at its annual band camp. This year’s camp took place July 21-26 at Ohio Wesleyan University.

“This is a one-week, uninterrupted time to practice and learn the competition show,” Troy marching band director Kathy McIntosh said. “The show is very intricate and a student who missed band camp would be unable to catch up and could possibly create safety concerns for the others. It gives the group a chance to bond without the interruptions of everyday life.”

For the 140 band members who attended camp this year, the typical day began at 6:15 a.m. with stretching and calisthenics, followed by breakfast at 7:15 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., the band would hit the practice field for drills, which would last until 11:45 a.m. when it broke for lunch.

Lunch was followed by music sectionals and practice time, which would go from 1-4:30 p.m., at which point the students were given a break before dinner. Following dinner, the campers were back out on the practice field at 6:30 p.m. for three hours of drills and music. At 9:30 p.m., they would return to the dorms for an evening activity before lights out at 11 p.m.

“It went great,” McIntosh said. “We had good weather and completed two-thirds of the competition show.”

At camp, the students learned and practiced the songs it will play on Friday nights during football games – the national anthem, alma mater, fight song, “Tribute to Troy” and “Superman” – but also the songs they will use in their competitions. This year’s competition songs will include: “Adagio for Strings” (by Samuel Barber) “Confutatis from the Requiem” (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart), “Sound of Silence” (Paul Simon) and “Joy” (Joseph Curciale).

McIntosh said this year fans can look forward to, “Great music and the use of ladders in the competition show to add intrigue and variety, music that fans will hopefully recognize.”

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_band-camp-2.jpg