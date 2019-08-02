YWCA plans trip to Ark Encounter

PIQUA — The next YWCA bus trip will be to The Ark Encounter in Kentucky on Tuesday, September 24, where the group will visit the life-sized replica of Noah’s Ark located in Grant County in Williamstown, Kentucky with Leesa Baker, travel escort. The trip departs at 8 am and returns at 6:30 pm.

The reconstruction of Noah’s Ark is built to biblical specs and is over 1.3 football fields long and reaches higher than a four story house. The Ark is one of the largest timber-frame structures in the world complete with sculpted animals, animatronic characters and more. “This is an amazing structure and will give everyone an idea of what the real ark was like,” said Baker.

The group will also enjoy dining in the themed-restaurant on the grounds and find fair trade treasures in the gift store. “It will be a special day from start to finish for our travelers,” she added.

Trip prices are available for members and non-members. Member’s price is $125 with a $145 fee for non-members. All gratuities for lunch and the bus driver are included.

There are still a few seats available for this excursion. The balance money for the trip is due by Tuesday, Aug. 13. For more information or to sign up, call the YWCA at 773-6626 or stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua.