Annual Ed Lendenski blood drive set

DAYTON — Donors can show their commitment to helping save lives and honor the legacy of “Big Ed” Lendenski by supporting the eighth annual Ed Lendenski Memorial Blood Drive Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall, 108 S. Main St. West Milton. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Ed Lendenski built a reputation as a winning coach and athletic director and served as principal of Milton-Union High School for 23 years. Ed’s wife Carolyn and their children began the memorial blood drive in 2012 after Ed lost his long battle with the bone marrow disorder myelodysplastic syndrome. MDS patients develop severe anemia and his treatment included many blood transfusions. The family hoped to encourage donations and to honor donors who helped extend his life.

The YETI Adventure Package is the grand prize in the Community Blood Center Lifesaving Adventure campaign. Everyone who registers to donate from April 29 through Nov. 2 is automatically entered in the drawing to win a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The “My Commitment Defines Me” T-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate now through Aug. 31. It’s the second of three T-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure campaign.

West Milton United Church of Christ blood drives now offer the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma with extended hours. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.