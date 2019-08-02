Take advantage of tax free day

COLUMBUS — State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) today reminded Ohioans to take advantage of the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend, August 2-4, to purchase back-to-school supplies and clothing.

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday provides optimal savings for parents, families and educators during the busy back-to-school shopping season to ease the financial burden on Ohioans and ensure students have the items necessary to succeed in the classroom.

“I’m pleased to announce that legislation we passed last year makes this popular Sales Tax Holiday permanent,” said Huffman. “The annual event is scheduled to provide optimal savings for parents, families and educators at a time when families must stretch their dollars.”

Beginning this Friday, August 2nd and running through Sunday, August 4th, all shoes and clothing priced less than $75 will be exempt from state and local sales and use taxes during this period. School supplies and instructional materials priced at $20 or less will also be tax exempt. Even online vendors will be more affordable, as they will waive local and state sales taxes on designated items during the three-day tax holiday.

Now, in its fifth year, Ohio’s first Sales Tax Holiday first started as a pilot project in 2015. Last year, Huffman co-sponsored legislation to make the Sales Tax Holiday an annual, permanent event to guarantee additional tax relief for families every August. Ohioans have since saved millions of dollars, and stores have seen significant boosts in retail sales.

For more information about Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday, including specifics on which items qualify for savings, please visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website at www.tax.ohio.gov.