Hopewell Music Festival coming to Troy

Staff Report

TROY — The first-ever Hopewell Music Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Fulton Farms in Troy at their new venue next to Lost Creek.

The festival will be headlined by international act, the Allman Betts Band. Also featured is American Idol star, Alexis Gomez, blues rocker RJ Howson, J Edwards and many more incredible entertainers.

Located along the Great Miami River, nestled in the woods along Lost Creek, the Hopewell music venue is designed around the same natural land features the Hopewell Indians enjoyed more than 1,500 years ago.

“It’s our vision to preserve what is left of ‘The Hopewell Tradition’ and share it with the local community,” said founder, Joshua David Fulton.

Visitors will find a variety of beer and wine sponsored by Sweetwater Brewing Co. Additionally, festival-goers can enjoy and array of food options along with an assortment of art vendors.

The concert will take place from noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 17. Tickets are available for purchase at $40 pre-sale and $50 at the gate. VIP tickets are $85 pre-sale and $110 at the gate. VIP ticket holders will be treated to a reserved area in front of the main stage with an elevated view, as well as access to the tent area with a private bar, snacks and facilities. VIPs can skip the lines for food and drinks by utilizing a private walking trail along scenic Lost Creek to the vending area.

Parking will be in the hay field just past the entrance by the Hopewell Music Festival Sign. Organizers ask that you leave all pets at home. Coolers will not be permitted in the venue. Consider bringing a blanket or outdoor chair for your comfort.

Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. For tickets and additional information, visit www.hopewellmusicfestival.com.