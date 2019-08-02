Troy man faces assault, menacing charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was arraigned on assault and menacing charges on Friday following accusations he threatened someone with what appeared to be a gun on Thursday.

William J. Sparks, Jr., 31, was arraigned on one count of first-degree misdemeanor assault and two counts of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing in Miami County Municipal Court.

Troy police responded to a reported disturbance at 1:35 a.m. on Thursday on the 400 block of Madison Street in Troy. There was a report of a fight outside in that area, during which Sparks was reported to have threatened one other involved parties with what appeared to be a gun, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. When police arrived, Sparks had reportedly entered a house on the 900 block of Fountain Street, where a BB gun and a plastic toy gun were recovered. Sparks was also taken into custody outside of that house. The disturbance appeared to be over an ongoing issue between involved parties, according to court records.

Sparks is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $30,000. A pretrial conference for Sparks is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Bradley L. Harper, 27, of Troy, was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident. Harper is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 13.

In other news:

A Dayton man was reportedly found to be in the possession of suspected fentanyl and other controlled substances after being picked up on a warrant on Friday.

Christopher L. Adkins, 36, was arraigned in municipal court on Friday for fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances or substance analog, first-degree misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, first-degree misdemeanor no person shall possess dangerous drugs, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor misdemeanor possession of controlled substances.

Troy police responded at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Friday to the 1400 block of West Market Street near Clopay on a report of a disturbance. Police spoke with Adkins, who was found to have a warrant out of Greene County. While Adkins was being taken into custody, he was found to have a small plastic baggie containing a fine white powder. According to court records, Adkins admitted it was fentanyl.

A wrapper containing two Alprazolam pills were also recovered from the patrol officer’s cruiser where Adkins had been sitting while he was transported to the Troy Police Department. According to court records, Adkins “admitted he had been scared, so he attempted to get rid of them.”

Adkins is continuing to be held in the jail on a total bond of $5,000. A pretrial conference for Adkins is scheduled for Aug. 8.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Chris Compton, 45, of Troy, received 60 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Michael J. Elliott, 31, of Englewood, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

Elliott also received a $50 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor weapon under the influence.

• Tawny L. Estes, 23, of West Milton, received 30 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Timothy S. Keeton, 68, of Cincinnati, received a $100 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault and $25 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jennifer A. Mears, 37, of Piqua, received eight days in jail, 172 days of suspended jail time, and a $100 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Alanna N. Moody, 37, of West Milton, received two years of probation, two days in jail, 178 days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Sarena L. Smith, 29, of Piqua, received 120 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

Adkins https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_Christopher-Lee-Adkins-DOB-12-16-1982-1.jpg Adkins Sparks https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_William-J-Sparks-Jr-DOB-05-11-1988-1.jpg Sparks

Accused of threatening someone with weapon

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.