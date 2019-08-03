Council considers Duke Park levy

TROY — Troy City Council will vote to certify the proposed 10-year, 1.2-mill property tax levy for Duke Park improvements at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at City Hall.

It is the first reading and has been designated as an emergency to file with the board of elections deadline of Aug. 7.

The total cost for the proposed park improvements is around $12 million. City staff and Mayor Michael Beamish recommended $5 million of the project to be funded by the city’s general fund, $3 million to be financed by bonds and the remaining $4 million to be funded by a 10-year, 1.2-mill property tax levy to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2019 ballot. If passed, the levy would cost $40 a year for a $100,000 property. The proposed additions to Duke Park include six baseball and softball fields, an 18-hole miniature golf course, three soccer fields and a splash pad. Other proposed components include a new park maintenance building and concession/storage areas in the central part of Duke Park. The soccer fields and another park entrance would be added to the south.

The proposal was approved by members of the city’s park board, recreation board and the parks and recreation committee July 8. A second meeting will be held on Aug. 5 to finalize certification of the levy proposal on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Council will also consider the purchase of property to build a new Fire Station No. 1. The property is located at 110 E. Canal St. The purchase amount is $575,000 from 3HISHT Holdings LLC, plus closing costs. Emergency legislation has been requested.

Other agenda items include:

R-35-2019 ODOT Bridge Inspection Program Consent for years 2020-2022 EMERGENCY 1st Reading

R-36-2019 Amend Community Reinvestment Area Boundary 1st Reading

This would amend the boundary to be the same as the Downtown Riverfront Overlay District. The CRA program allows the real estate taxes on new improvements to be exempt for up to 15 years as an incentive for repair and revitalization projects. Taxes on the land and on existing buildings remain in place an payable. Troy has had 130 approved applications in 40 years.

R-37-2019 Amend Fee Schedule for Community Reinvestment Area Application Fee 1st Reading

This fee would be a one-time $250 to be paid by the applicant.

O-25-2019 Rezone parcels from R-2, Single family Residential District, R-5, Single-family Residential District, and M-2, Light Industrial District, to a Planned Development-Residential. A public hearing was held July 15. This is for the Troy Christian Schools property and its planned APAC building project.

O-29-2019 Agreement Regarding Pink Ribbon Girls Event and Notwithstanding provisions for Oct. 11, 2019 1st Reading

The non-profit organization plans to host a concert on the Public Square and will apply for permits to serve alcohol during the event. It would be the third year for the event.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

