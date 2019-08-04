Huffman makes statement of support for Dayton Community

COLUMBUS — State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) today released the following statement:

“My family and I were devastated this morning to learn about the tragedy suffered by the Dayton community, and we are praying for the families experiencing unimaginable loss. I’m grateful for the selfless efforts of our first responders who immediately helped those in need and protected more from being harmed, and I appreciate the governor making all needed state resources available to the people of Dayton.”