Semi crash closes I-75

TIPP CITY — A semi crash on Interstate 75 closed the highway in both directions on Sunday evening.

The crash, which happened near the 70 mile marker around 6 p.m., occurred when the driver of a semi that was pulling a tanker trailer apparently lost control and crashed into the center median wall, overturning on the wall.

The crash resulted in what Tipp City fire personnel described as a “large amount” of material to leak from both the truck’s fuel tanks and also, it is believed, the cargo in the trailer.

The driver of the semi was not injured but, due to the spill, the highway was closed both north and southbound.

Fire units from Tipp City, Troy, and Bethel responded to the scene along with medics from Tipp City and Elizabeth Township.

Miami County Hazmat was requested to make a “full response” to the scene and the Ohio EPA was contacted.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Troy Police and Tipp City Police assisted in closing the highway between St. Rt. 55 in Troy and St. Rt. 571 in Tipp City.

As of 8 p.m. (Sunday), I-75 remains closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area as local roadways are congested with motorists attempting to work their way around the closure of the interstate.

First responders work the scene of a semi crash on I-75 near the 70 mile marker on Sunday evening. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_080419mju_crash_i75.jpg First responders work the scene of a semi crash on I-75 near the 70 mile marker on Sunday evening.

Prompts Hazmat “full response”

By Mikel Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved